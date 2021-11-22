High-ranking Purdue administrator Spencer Deery announced his run for state senate Monday morning.
Deery, deputy chief of staff to Purdue President Mitch Daniels, will seek the Republican nomination for Indiana's 23rd Senate District seat, according to a press release. Incumbent Republican Sen. Phil Boots, first elected in 2006, announced Sept. 24 he wouldn't seek re-election in May.
The 23rd district covers Tippecanoe, Montgomery, Warren, Fountain, Parke and Vermillion counties.
Deery serves as the senior communications strategist and public policy analyst under Daniels and has worked at Purdue since 2011, according to the press release. He says working for Daniels makes him stand out from other candidates.
"I've been able to support and learn every day from someone who, without exaggeration, is on lists of the worlds' greatest leaders," Deery's campaign website reads. "Although I would never put myself at that level, the leadership abilities and preparation I will bring to the Senate are what separate me from others seeking the office."
Deery said he will work to "create jobs in our rural communities, defend life and religious liberty, protect gun rights and keep our fiscal house in order."
He said he will break from other Republican candidates by bringing the right leadership attributes to further the conservative movement, not "just yelling really loud."
Attica Consolidated School Corporation Board President Kelly Hiller and former Tippecanoe County Chair Chuck Hockema announced their support for Deery.
His campaign will have a formal kickoff after Thanksgiving, and the details are still to be released.