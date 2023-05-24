When Lafayette Police Chief Scott Galloway started as a rookie in 1998, he knew even then the city’s municipal building was not meant to serve as a police station. Already officers were doubling up in offices, hallways felt cramped, rooms were too small and dispatch was exiled to a dingy basement.
To accommodate the needs of the city and a growing police force, which Galloway said is a necessity, the Lafayette Police Department will move into a new $54 million building across the street sometime in June.
The new, massive Public Safety Center on the corner of Columbia Street and 6th Street boasts over 700,000 square feet of offices, meeting rooms, conference centers, safe rooms, labs, storage areas and a public parking garage.
“Everything’s been amplified,” Lt. Justin Hartman said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday. “I don’t think there’s very many agencies that have something like this.”
Previously, LPD was forced to host community events in the Lafayette city council chambers. Hartman said the new building was designed with the Lafayette community in mind and will serve as a public outreach center as well as a police station.
A plethora of community-oriented spaces line the hallways of the safety center on every floor, including a public events room and a 7,700-square-foot public park sitting on a second-floor balcony.
However, despite the community focus of the building, it was built specifically for police, which Galloway said is a far cry from the municipal building where LPD had its old base of operations.
“This is a building we can grow into,” he said.
Hartman said the new safety center is also a technological leap over the old police headquarters, with state-of-the-art surveillance and recording systems throughout the building.
The crown jewel of the safety center is the Analysis Response Center on the third floor, which serves as an intelligence and surveillance hub. The room includes 16 televisions and an 86-inch interactive smart board, which can tap into a live feed of every surveillance camera and body camera across Lafayette.
Hartman said every camera and surveillance system in the city is linked into one system, with the ARC as its hub.
“This is the most technologically advanced, largest building for a city of our size in the country,” Galloway said.
On top of the more advanced technology, the safety center also includes an array of color-changing LED lights on its exterior, a solar array on the roof with more than 300 panels and lifts in the parking garage to raise cars to the second or third floors to scrape them for evidence, which can then be brought to a third-floor evidence room the size of a warehouse.
Though the building was unveiled to the public on Wednesday, Galloway said it will not officially open to the public until an unspecified time in June.
“I’m excited to get in here,” he said. “Not really nostalgic for the old building at all.”