Tippecanoe County health officials and local health care providers are gearing up to address the surge in coronavirus cases forecast for the next two weeks.
Franciscan Health Vice President of Medical Affairs Dan Wickert said during a Wednesday press conference that the Indiana State Department of Health has asked hospitals to increase their patient capacities by 50% to 100%. Franciscan’s response, Wickert said, has been to upgrade normal inpatient rooms into intensive-care units.
“Waiting for the potential surge is what we’re all trying to plan for at this point,” Wickert said.
Franciscan has added 12 to 14 beds to its intensive-care unit and is considering how other equipment, such as anesthesia machines, could be converted into ventilators. Dr. James Bien, chief medical officer at IU Health Arnett, said his hospital has only a few individuals relying on ventilators as of Wednesday, with more than 30 available for use.
Wickert said Franciscan has sent messages to its entire medical staff, including retirees, to determine who could help in the case of an outbreak. The hospital is prepared to provide training with relevant medical technology to workers who are inexperienced.
IU Health has already started to train its medical staff in various roles geared toward the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms, Bien said. Local IU Health workers have been sent to Indianapolis to assist with the more than 2,000 confirmed cases there, a system that could be reversed if necessary.
“There’s a cohort of clinic-based nurses who are participating in an orientation experience at the hospital should we need to call on them,” Bien said. “We also have a statewide system that has a pool of individuals from around the state who can be shifted to areas of high demand.”
The county health department plans to expand its contact-investigation team, county health officer Jeremy Adler said. The team interviews virus carriers to identify people they've interacted with and places they've been. The expansion will draw from volunteers in the medical community and, possibly, students in the IU School of Medicine on Purdue’s campus, Adler said.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s projection of April 16 as the day the state will observe the highest number of new cases matches local predictions, Adler said. With around 40 confirmed cases in Tippecanoe County, Adler stressed the importance of adhering to the governor’s stay-at-home order, which was extended Monday to at least April 20.
The stay-at-home measures limit travel to essential activities such as grocery shopping and doctor’s visits. Adler advised people to follow new federal recommendations to wear masks in potentially crowded areas where physical distance is difficult to maintain.
“It’s important to know that even with a mask on, we must still practice social distancing and other measures for preventing infection,” Adler said. “These masks do not make us invincible to coronavirus.”
Bien said restrictions on non-emergency procedures have worked to limit the volume of patients at IU Health. He voiced concern, however, about stories he’d heard of people foregoing emergency visits out of fear the clinic was unsafe.
“The facilities are safe if you need to go to the emergency room,” Bien said. “Don’t be hesitant because of this pandemic to make that kind of decision.”
Wickert said the Lafayette clinic is separating individuals into groups based on whether they exhibit symptoms of respiratory illness, which the coronavirus causes. It has also started to offer drive-through testing to prevent potentially infectious patients from entering the hospital. People who suffer from unrelated conditions are receiving emergency care in different sections of the building.
Area businesses have taken additional precautions to prevent the spread of infection. Holcomb’s executive order issued Monday requires businesses to limit the number of customers in stores and to reduce operating hours. It also urges them to designate time periods for high-risk populations to shop and to promote curbside pickup or delivery.
With Easter Sunday fast approaching, Adler encouraged virtual church services but provided guidelines for potential drive-in congregations.
“No one should be permitted to leave their vehicle. The vehicle window should remain closed for the duration of the service,” Adler said. “There should be no restroom availability. There can be no distribution of communion, wine or juice, and no collection baskets.”