Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the horrific tragedy in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.
Flags should be flown at half staff immediately until sunset on Friday, according to a news release from the governor's office Tuesday.
Investigators are working today to piece together clues about the shooter who killed three students and three adults at a private school before being shot dead by the police Monday, according to the New York Times.
The shooter who opened fire at the Christian elementary school in Nashville was identified as Audrey E. Hale, a 28-year-old former student who lived in the area.