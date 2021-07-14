Charges against Purdue basketball player Mason Gillis were filed Monday after he was arrested for an OWI on June 6.
West Lafayette police received a call about a car "driving recklessly" on Sagamore Parkway and Nighthawk Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit. The car, which allegedly belongs to Gillis, was driving all over the road and at one point drove in the wrong lane. Officers observed the car nearly hit a curb as it turned into the left turning lane. They followed the car and pulled it over when it allegedly turned left at a red light.
While approaching the car, officers noted an open case of Truly lemonade and a strong odor that they believed to be alcohol, according to the affidavit. There were also dents and white paint transfered to the passenger side rear quarter panel, bumper and right rear side of the vehicle, they said.
Gillis spoke with officers, repeatedly telling them that he was “trying to get home,” and they noted that his speech was slurred and he was unable to complete simple tasks. When Gillis was told to take out his driver’s license and registration, according to police, he handed officers multiple debit or credit cards until he was told where his license was located.
Gillis was then asked to exit the vehicle to be handcuffed, which he did with trouble. The affidavit states that he was having difficulties keeping his balance and needed assistance to walk while handcuffed. He was then transported to the West Lafayette Police Department for testing.
At the station, Gillis was asked to perform sobriety tests, the affidavit reads. When asked to follow an officer’s finger with his eyes and not his head, Gillis could not follow through. He was also asked to walk in a straight line and turn, to which Gillis was not able to follow, the officers reported, as he stepped off the line multiple times and miscounted the number of steps he was supposed to walk. Gillis was also asked to perform a one-leg stand test, which he failed.
While being transported to the jail, Gillis reportedly told officers that he was going to the Fuse Apartments from a party at his girlfriend’s house. He then said multiple times that he needed to tell an officer something, and would proceed to look the officer in the eyes and say nothing, the court document notes.
After not being able to provide a sufficient sample for a chemical test at the jail, Gillis was then taken to St. Elizabeth East to have blood drawn, the affidavit states.
At the hospital, Gillis became verbally aggressive and refused to enter an assigned room, telling officers that "he could cause trouble if he really wanted," the affidavit reads. At one point he asked to go to the restroom, which he was denied because he would have no one to supervise him, which made him angry, according to the affidavit. He then told officers that they would lose their job over arresting him and that he would file a lawsuit against them.
Gillis was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person, disregarding an official traffic control device and minor consuming alcohol.