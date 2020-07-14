A man has been charged with five felony counts of burglary and theft after allegedly stealing numerous items from businesses and residents near downtown Lafayette.
Resident Trevor Bowie, 29, had charges filed against him Monday, three months after the first missing item was reported to Lafayette Police Department, according to court documents.
On Feb. 14, LPD officer Mark Roberts responded to a resident who said his MacBook was stolen from his vehicle, which was parked on Union Street. The resident was able to provide the device's serial number, per a probable cause affidavit.
On April 6, officer Kent Hesher responded to a burglary complaint at the Hardee's located on Sagamore Parkway in Lafayette. The restaurant's manager provided surveillance video to Hesher, per the affidavit. In the video, a subject can be seen breaking the glass of the front door.
Upon entering, the subject went to the "corner of the dining room where a TV was mounted on the wall." The subject ripped the TV off the mounts and grabbed two remote control from underneath one of the cash registers, according to the affidavit. The manager said a Roku device was attached to the back of the TV and the stolen remotes were for the Roku device and the TV itself.
The subject is seen leaving the restaurant with the devices, then returning a few minutes later with a shopping cart, court documents state. Video shows the subject stealing multiple bags of food from the restaurant: onions, french fries, chicken tenders and patties and shredded and sliced cheese.
On April 8, officer Richard Murphy found broken exterior lights, cut phone lines and a broken window at Budge's Drive In, located on N. 14th Street in Lafayette. Murphy also noticed "an old, metal safe" was out of place and it appeared that someone had slammed it into the floor, though the safe had not been broken into, per the affidavit.
The drive-in's owner came to the scene to confirm that some rolled change, three iPads and a Bluetooth speaker were missing. Security footage from St. Elizabeth Hospital, located across the street from Budge's, reportedly shows the break-in occurred around 3:25 a.m.
On the same day, Murphy spoke with the owner of The Pickle, a restaurant located on Union Street in Lafayette. The owner said someone had broken into his business through a back door, the same morning of the Budge's burglary, according to the affidavit. He said bags of frozen chicken wings had been stolen.
On April 21, LPD officers served a search warrant for an apartment located on the 800 block of N. 7th Street in Lafayette, regarding a police-involved shooting earlier that morning, per the affidavit.
Bowie was non-fatally shot by police in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Health Department, located on N. 6th Street, after pointing a stolen handgun at officers, according to previous news reporting. Prosecutors said the handgun belonged to Bowie's girlfriend.
Bowie's girlfriend was confirmed to be the sole tenant on the apartment's lease and said Bowie had been living with her. During the search, officers found a TV on a bedroom dresser. According to the affidavit, the TV did not have a stand and there "was broken plastic on the back." Officers also found a Roku device plugged into the back, and the stolen remotes were in "plain view."
Several food items were also found in the apartment, some of which the Hardee's manager and owner of The Pickle confirmed came from their restaurants.
Under the bed in the master bedroom, officers reportedly found a portfolio with the name of the resident who says his MacBook was stolen from his vehicle, per the affidavit. Inside was the laptop with the serial number provided to LPD in February.
Three iPads and clothes similar to the ones worn by the subject in the Hardee's surveillance video were also found. The iPads had Budge's Drive In logos and pictures of Budge's employees on them, according to the affidavit.
Bowie's girlfriend said Bowie had brought all the items to her apartment and had did not know where he had obtained them from. She also confirmed that she had not bought the food.
On April 25, Bowie was booked into Tippecanoe County Jail after being released from the hospital. As of Tuesday morning, he is still in the jail on the amount of $50,000 surety and $5,000 cash.