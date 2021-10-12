A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot early Monday morning.
The victim was reportedly walking at the intersection of the 3000 block of Underwood Street at 2:24 a.m. when he was shot twice in the hip region, Lafayette police Sgt. Ian O’Shields said. He was then transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries, which were non life threatening.
Police were called directly to the hospital, Lt. Randy Sherer said. While there, the boy told police he had been shot, but didn't say where or by whom, Sherer said.
The shooting is under investigation.