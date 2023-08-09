4/23/22 Detrash the Wabash, Wabash river
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Tippecanoe County on Wednesday afternoon.

Until 5 p.m. on Thursday, residents of Greater Lafayette and surrounding areas should be on the lookout for "flooding rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," according to the NWS announcement.

Flooding of streets and urban areas is also possible, the NWS said.

"High moisture content in combination with the potential for a narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary may lead to heavy rainfall," the announcement reads. "Widespread totals of 1 to 2 inches (of water) along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches (of water) are possible in the watch area."

