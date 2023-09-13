The Lafayette Police Department carried out a sting operation on Aug. 29 at the Home2 Suites hotel in Lafayette. An undercover officer responded to an ad on a website that “is frequently used by female escorts to solicit money for sexual activities,’’ according to the incident report.
He reportedly arranged a meeting with a woman named “Allison,” now known to be 36-year-old Alysia “Aly” Mericle, under the guise of an individual seeking sexual services. Over text, the pair made an arrangement to meet at the Home2 Suites hotel on Grace Lane.
Upon entry into the room, officers discovered Mericle alone, in the shower, where she reportedly admitted to the undercover officer that she agreed to meet him for sexual services in exchange for a payment of $300. In addition, she allegedly confirmed that she was the author behind the ad that the officer saw.
Mericle alleged that a man named Matthew was the person behind the arrangement and the plan was for her to lure the customer in, and for Matthew to come in minutes later to rob them.
This isn’t the first occurrence though, she said according to the report. According to her, just the day before, the two pulled the “same trick” at Pheasant Run Apartments where she went to the bathroom and minutes later, Matthew assaulted and robbed the resident.
But she was just doing what Matt was telling her, she reportedly told the officers, and he controlled all the money and setups.
Officers went to the victim’s apartment at Pheasant Run and were reportedly told that it was actually two women who arrived at his apartment.
Nothing sexual happened that night, the victim told police. He reportedly woke up the next morning to find his checking account was missing $2,100 and discovered it was transferred to a Cash App account under the name “Aly Mericle.”
In a later interview with detectives, Mericle revealed that she originally was from Cleveland and was “pimped out” by a man called “King.” According to the detective’s report, she claimed she was transported to Lafayette in January of this year because she was “deemed a liability” by King due to outstanding warrants.
In Lafayette, Mericle claimed she stayed with a man named Christopher who, after a couple of months, reportedly told her “it’s time you pay your dues” and took her to various hotels to perform sexual acts for money.
Detectives were reportedly able to examine her text messages and one noted that he “began to get (a) different picture of the situation from what Aly had presented initially.”
The detective observed text messages between Matt and Mericle were of a “pleasant nature” and allegedly didn’t seem to line up with what previous experiences have taught him about messages between traffickers and their victims.
He wrote that the texts showed Mericle was actually the one operating the business and unlike she claimed before, “independent of being controlled by any other subjects, traffickers (or) pimps.”
“Unfortunately, the three girls I have working tonight aren’t available. So unfortunately just myself is open,” Mericle texted in response to an unnamed man seeking escort services.
It was also noted that during the interview with detectives, she was crying profusely, almost to the point of hyperventilation, but “wasn’t producing any tears, which was uncommon for genuine emotion of this level,” the report said.
Mericle was officially charged with prostitution, promoting prostitution, false reporting and theft on Sept. 4 and has four warrants out for her arrest in Ohio and one in North Carolina. She is listed in Tippecanoe County Jail as of Wednesday evening.