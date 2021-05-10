Travel, tourism and hospitality contributed $424.6 million in spending by visitors to Tippecanoe County's economy in 2019, an independent economic study found. That revenue increased by 4.8% from 2018, according to a Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette press release.
The study, conducted by Rockport Analytics, also found that the travel, tourism and hospitality industry supports over 6,397 jobs in the county alone.
“This Impact Study will help VLWL to understand the 2020 recovery for the hospitality industry, Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette President Jo Wade said in the release. "We know the hospitality industry was hurt badly throughout 2020 and into 2021. Knowing how our tourism spending ranks in 2019 among other counties in Indiana, where visitors spent their dollars and how many jobs tourism in Tippecanoe County creates, will help us know when the area has fully recovered.”
“If tourism did not exist, each of the 78,324 families in Tippecanoe County would have had to pay an additional $615 in 2019 in taxes to maintain current levels of state & local government services.”
A larger study of the state of Indiana indicated that travel, tourism, and hospitality support over 242,000 jobs and contributed $12.2 billion in spending by visitors to Indiana’s in 2019. This study represents the seventh year in a row of spending gains by visitors to Indiana destinations. Indiana tourism generated more than $2.9 billion in tax receipts in 2019, up 5.6% form 2018, according to the release.
The total financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry has not yet been determined.
Rockport Analytics is an independent market research and consulting company that specializes in economic impact and feasibility studies for the travel, tourism and hospitality industry.