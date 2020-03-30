West Lafayette has suspended its door-to-door collection process for the 2020 U.S. Census in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Census Bureau is pausing all actions from enumerators, the census workers who go door to door collecting information, according to Bryce Patz, chairman of the West Lafayette Census Committee.
“For most college communities, they were going to start that process kind of mid-April, and now that’s being pushed back towards the end of April, early May,” Patz said.
Patz also noted the bureau is creating contingency plans in the event the coronavirus outbreak persists, including further postponement of enumerator activities.
For the first time, the Census Bureau is offering the ability to respond online to reduce the need for door-to-door workers.
“If you do take the survey online, you’re removed from that list for census takers to knock on your door,” Patz said.
Students living in campus housing are already counted by the University, which works directly with the bureau to tally results. So the recent suspension of in-person courses by a majority of colleges across the nation, including Purdue, will not lead to an undercount of students in dorms and University Residences.
“Purdue University works directly with the Census Bureau, and students (who) live in student housing that’s on campus are automatically uploaded by count,” Patz said.
Off-campus students, however, must still report for the census on the bureau’s website. Patz noted the challenges of accurately counting the students who live near Purdue’s campus with private landlords.
“Students might still be living in their apartments or in their houses here in the community, they might not be,” he said. “We’re trying to educate college students in particular that you want to make sure that you’re counted where you live and spend most of your time within the year.”
Patz said the COVID-19 outbreak has caused disruption in the city’s process of distributing materials and raising awareness.
“It’s also difficult if you go on social media; there’s usually one topic that’s pretty prevalent with your news feed,” he said. “So, what we’re trying to work on is making sure that the census doesn’t disappear off the topics of what’s going on within our communities.”
West Lafayette city councilor Peter Bunder said he is concerned about an undercount of the number of people in West Lafayette.
“You consider all of the promotional events that were scheduled, all of the ‘get-out-the-vote’ type of activities for filling out the census,” Bunder said. “When you subtract all of those, it’s hard to see you would achieve the same level of participation.”
Bunder also raised concerns about the city receiving fewer dollars in federally apportioned funding should the census be undercounted.
“If you are part of a tax system …. that distributes the taxes per capita, then you want as many capitas as you can get,” Bunder said. “So financially, we’d be better off with as full a count as we can get.”
A significant number of federal aid programs depend on the census to distribute an appropriate amount of funding to communities. Among them are food stamps, the federal Pell Grant and Section 8 housing, according to a report on the Census Bureau’s website.
Any West Lafayette resident wishing to learn more about the census process should visit www.westlafayette.in.gov/2020census. The Census Bureau’s national website is www.2020census.gov.