After a controversial two years of back-and-forth between the historic preservation commission and PCM properties, the west Lafayette city council finally approved the rezoning plans to redevelop the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house.
ATO HOUSE
PCM properties originally planned to demolish the house, which was built in 1920, and build a mixed-use building with student housing, according to previous Exponent reporting. The council voted against the rezoning in October’s meeting after community outcry that the development would destroy historic property.
“I am the grandfather of historic preservation in the city of West Lafayette,” Pete Bunder, the city council president, said laughing. “I went through four separate votes on historic preservation, and I survived.”
Ryan Munden, representing Acquisitions, LLC, said the house will be redeveloped into Revive apartments with an additional 100 beds, totaling to 337 beds. Six on-site parking spots are included.
Ten audience members were in opposition to the development, citing issues with parking, with one saying if there were to be 80 residents, there would need to be at least 60 parking spaces, and the current plan of six allotted spaces would not work.
Director of Development Erin Easter said there is “no requirement” for parking according to regular parking ordinances.
Others had concerns with the cost of housing, in lieu of the current housing crisis at Purdue.
“I can’t speak for every student, but for me personally affordability is an issue,” Garen Young, a junior in the College of Engineering said. “When you’re talking about taking some place in the middle of campus that already had lower rent and now saying you can live here but at a more substantial rate, that doesn’t sound like an ideal scenario.”
After an audience member called this development “unaffordable and inaccessible,” the location was called to attention.
“I would note this is the heart of campus,” Munden said. “I understand portability is a concern. I'm not sure if this is the location we want to start putting in low-income housing.”
The ordinance passed unanimously.
VERVE II
In addition to Revive, the council approved the development of VERVE II on Wood and Salisbury Streets.
Munden said this development would take place across from the construction of VERVE I.
The six-story apartment complex would have a net increase of 300 beds, making 450 beds total, Easter said.
Included with VERVE II are six parking spaces and electric vehicle charging stations, according to Munden. VERVE II will be all-residential, not for retail or commercial use.
Veo
After multiple complaints of improperly parked Veo scooters at last week’s board of works meeting, Councilman Larry Lavernez brought up the issue during the council comments portion of the meeting.
In response, Easter said Veo has implemented a system where riders have to submit a picture of where the scooter is parked after their ride. If it is in an inappropriate place, offenders could be fined or kicked off the app.
Easter said she’s working with VEO to return the scooters every 24 hours instead of every 72 hours.
Tenant demolition
Ordinance 11-2023 makes it unlawful for a property owner to demolish a building without mailing a letter of notification to all attendees of the affected property.
The ordinance sponsor, Ted Hardesty, also said his goodbye to the council as he is graduating.
“It's also been an honor to advocate for students on campus who realize Purdue does not give a damn about them,” he said. “I'll be around to help you out and I hope to see you all soon.”