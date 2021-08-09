Perhaps for some, "assholes" was a fitting word after all.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis said he received a "landslide" of threatening and harassing emails after referring to unvaccinated people as "assholes" in a Wednesday health officials meeting, the second time he used the word last week.
"They hoped that I got it and died from it," Dennis said Monday. "They hoped that my family got it."
Dennis said he didn't go to the police with any of the specific threats, because all of them were implied, rather than directly stated.
"They never said, 'I'm going to kill you,'" he said. "They get very close. They hope bad things happen. They hope I don't get re-elected. They haven't said, 'I hope you fall off a cliff' or anything like that, but it's usually things like 'Look over your shoulder' or 'Be careful at night.' Some of these cliches that you can hear in movies that were made in the 1950s.
"That's what makes you think that some of this stuff is a little more organized than spontaneous eruptions of anger," he added after a pause. "It doesn't really rattle me that much. Of course I'm worried about my family, but you do that anyway."
West Lafayette Police Lt. Jon Eager said Monday he wasn't aware of any threats, and if a serious threat existed, he would know.
"It's funny," Dennis added. "The profanity and the threats used in the emails makes what I said look like the Lord's Prayer."
Dennis's choice of language erupted over social media in the days following the Wednesday meeting. Multiple tweets and Tik Toks referenced his words and the front page of The Exponent that quoted them. One tweet received more than 700 likes and 150 retweets.
Our last print of the summer just seems so fitting. pic.twitter.com/7R7LifwJtU— Joe Duhownik (@JosephDuhownik) August 5, 2021
In the aftermath, Dennis has apologized multiple times for his language, but he stands by his message: People need to get vaccinated.
"If it requires me calling somebody an asshole because they don't get their shots, I'll do it," he said. "In the infamous words of John Lennon, 'I said what I said and I'm sorry. But I said it.'"
Fewer than 50% of Indiana residents are vaccinated, according to the CDC. Nearly 150 people statewide and three in Tippecanoe County have died from the virus in the last 30 days, according to the Indiana State Health Department. The daily case rate is growing exponentially.
And the Delta variant is deadlier and now more common than the original virus.
"I'm the one who has to deal with the repercussions of an unvaccinated society," Dennis said. "We were living in ghost towns. Everything was locked down. That had a horrible effect on our economy. Nobody wants to go back to that.
"If you get a shot, you don't have to."
Comments on his Facebook apology later in the week were both positive and negative, but no threats were made. Time may tell how Dennis' comments affect his career.
"I think I put my career in other people's hands making that statement," he said. "I think it's my responsibility to protect the health of my city. If it costs me a re-election bid, I'll take it.
"Right now, I could get beat by somebody's dog."
Dennis said he wished people would focus less on his words at the meeting, and more on the intent of the meeting itself: to discuss strategies for dealing with the Delta variant and urge all citizens to get vaccinated and wear masks when necessary.
"I'm just a silly guy with a potty mouth," he said. "The variant is out there. It's more dangerous than COVID 1."