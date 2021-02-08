A Lafayette woman has been missing for five days since she was most recently seen last week.
Jasmine Danaher, 21, was last seen Wednesday on the 500-block south of 600 East in Lafayette, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department.
Danaher was reported missing on Thursday at 10:03 p.m., according to TPSD crime logs. Deputy Chief Terry Ruley said officers went to Danaher's home the next day with a K-9 trained to search for missing people, but they found no clues to Danaher's current location.
Ruley said police will "follow up everything" to solve missing person case they handle.
"If the cell phone has been used, we'll attempt to ping it," Ruley said. "(We'll) check in with family, friends, associates, if they go to a school, (we'll) check in with those institutions."
Danaher's name has been entered into a nationwide police database, Ruley said, so if any law enforcement encounters her, TCSD will be notified.
Danaher works as an inspector at Toyota Tsusho America Inc., and attended McCutcheon High School, according to her LinkedIn account. Ruley said he does not know whether she currently attends a university. Her name does not appear in the Purdue directory.
If you have any information regarding Jasmine Danaher, you are encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the sheriff's department at 765-423-9388.