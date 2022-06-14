It took 40 years for Indiana Rep. Douglas Gutwein, R-Francesville, to find the paperwork that verified his brother’s war achievements in Vietnam.
Those papers were only a few miles away in another veteran’s attic, according to Gutwein's press contact, Josh DeFonce.
After presenting the paperwork, the resolution to rename the Interstate 65 bridge over the Wabash River to the “Captain Ronald D. Gutwein Memorial Bridge” in his memory passed unanimously in the Indiana House and Senate earlier this year, DeFonce said.
The renaming ceremony will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Indiana Veterans’ Home in West Lafayette. It is open to the public, and DeFonce said an Apache helicopter will land, the same model as the helicopter the late Gutwein flew.
Douglas Gutwein will be at the ceremony and also served in Vietnam.
Megan DeLucenay, Indiana Department of Transportation’s public relations director, said Ronald Gutwein was from Francesville, Indiana, and served two tours in Vietnam.
For his bravery in delivering troops and items in enemy territory, he was awarded two silver stars, four bronze stars, two Army commendation medals, many air medals and a Purple Heart, and he was nominated for a distinguished service medal.
When Gutwein left the Army, he worked in the Mideast as an aviation safety consultant and conducted helicopter rescues for the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he died in 1985 in a car accident.