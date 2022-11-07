In a nearly full room, Mayor John Dennis stood in front of the city council urging the council to pass legislation to prevent the closure of the West Lafayette Bureau of Motor Vehicles building.
“This is a horrible mistake,” he said.
The city council voted to create new legislation that would impact nearby Airbnb’s, fine panhandlers and maintain the West Lafayette branch of the BMV.
BMV
The council voted 9-0 in favor of a resolution maintaining the West Lafayette branch of the BMV.
The vote came after an Oct. 26 public hearing on the potential closure of the West Lafayette BMV branch, which the Indiana BMV announced earlier in October. A final decision will be made Nov. 15, Bunder said.
“I’ve yet to find someone who thinks this is a good idea,” West Lafayette Councilor Peter Bunder said.
Multiple councilors spoke out against this decision with them advocating for international students and elderly populations that use this branch.
Councilor David Sanders noted that a bus commute from campus would be 40 minutes to the Lafayette BMV location, the next closest, if this branch closed down.
But most councilors thought that this closure was a foregone conclusion. Councilors said they hope this vote plays a part in delaying the closure of this branch for two or three years. Sanders also mentioned that the state has addressed three potential closings with one location being granted a delay.
City Councilor Nick DeBoer said after the meeting that inaccurate census counting could have been a reason that the BMV might close.
Census Mishaps
The 2020 Census short-counted the West Lafayette population, DeBoer said. He claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic led to numerous college students not being counted in this census, which was the cause of that inaccuracy.
“This map is a lie,” Bunder shouted, throwing his hands in the air.
DeBoer claimed the estimate could have undercounted the population by as many as 15,000 residents, which he said had ripple effects in funding purposes and other branches of legislation like redistricting.
“We’re going to be haunted by that census until 2030,” DeBoer said.
Criminalizing Panhandling
The council voted unanimously in favor of a bill aiming to “restrict unsafe activities around roadways.” This bill would ban soliciting, peddling, selling, advertising or distributing products near any roadway.
Kirsten Gibson, a West Lafayette resident, spoke against the bill during a public comment period. She took issue with the impact this would have on peddlers.
“It seems really innocent, but if we look at the problem and break it down, these are people that are asking for food or money,” she said.
The fine for this bill was originally set at $100, but Councilor Blanco amended it down to $50 after calling the fine too punitive; the amendment passed with unanimous approval from the council.
Transient Rentals
The council voted 8-1 in favor of legislation that would create more rules regarding the licensing of transient rentals, a short-term rental of 30 days or less like Airbnbs.
The new regulations would require owners of temporary rental properties to have their homes and rooms inspected in order to meet requirements set by the city for “home occupation,” according to the ordinance.
Airbnb’s, which already go through the normal rental licensing process, are the biggest component of this short-term leasing.
The lone vote against this was DeBoer.
“I don’t know if it’s going to have an immediate impact,” he said, “but five years from now, you’ll probably see the effect.”
He added that this resolution would only add to existing regulations to temporary rentals, which could potentially make hotels harder to find for visitors to the area.
Multiple public comments were made regarding the difficulty to find places to stay.
“These things are here to serve the needs that aren’t being met,” West Lafayette resident Charles Yu said. “There hasn’t been a meaningful increase in hotels in the area.”
He went on to say that the pricing of a room at the Union Club Hotel for one night was $240, with other hotels having similar prices. The Union Club Hotel’s website showed Monday night that a standard single-bed room costs about $290, while the Hampton Inn was about $190 and Hilton Inn $170, according to Trip Advisor.
Opioid Funding
The city of West Lafayette received $600,000 from the Purdue Pharma settlement, which is unrelated to Purdue University. These funds will be distributed through restricted and non-restricted funds.
West Lafayette was among the first cities in Indiana to put the idea forward four years ago but opted out when a state law passed, West Lafayette City Attorney Eric Burns said at the March meeting, making cities pay 70% of the settlement back to the state of Indiana, rather than the community.
When the state law changed, West Lafayette was one of many cities to re-enter the settlement, he said at the meeting the council voted to do so.
The changes in the law allowed local governments to take 35% of their settlement earnings and legal fees would go from 33.3% down to 8%, he said.
No timeline was given on when the county has to spend these funds. City Controller Peter Gray said that the settlement funds would come in over a time period of 18 years.
The restricted portion of these goes directly to harm reduction, while the non-restricted funds deal with any other potential funding for community enhancement, DeBoer said.