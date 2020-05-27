Area hospital executives said Wednesday there are at most a few dozen COVID-19 patients receiving care. This begs the question: Where are the remaining county residents who have the virus? And how will we know when they've recovered?
The lack of a national definition for full recovery from the coronavirus complicates local efforts to gauge the number, Tippecanoe County health officer Jeremy Adler said Wednesday. When states report the number of recovered individuals, each one uses its own criteria for recovery.
"The question, of course, is do you consider somebody recovered once they no longer need to be isolated? Or are they recovered when their symptoms have improved to a certain degree or when the symptoms have resolved completely?" Adler said. "Is recovery after a certain number of incubation periods of the virus?
"These are questions that are on everyone's minds, nationally, so that we can get a better handle on the recovery from COVID-19," he added.
Adler did not offer an estimate for the number of recovered patients in Tippecanoe County. He said once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases a standardized definition, tracking will improve.
In mid-April, data released by the Indiana State Department of Health showed that 68% of people hospitalized with the virus had been released. But nearly three-quarters of patients who tested positive skipped the hospital to recover at home, the data showed.
While the state tracks daily the number of cases, deaths and tests on its website's coronavirus dashboard, it does not report recovery numbers.
As of Wednesday, Franciscan Health tended to 12 COVID-19 patients and was investigating 16 others exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness, Dr. Dan Wickert said. At its high point, the number of coronavirus patients the hospital cared for at once was about 40, he said.
IU Health Arnett's peak count of coronavirus patients was around 30 in mid-April, Chief Medical Officer James Bien said. Case numbers had receded to five, as of Wednesday, with seven additional people suspected to have the coronavirus.
Bien noted that IU Health's numbers are lower because it has more stringent requirements for presumptive cases.
The vast majority of patients in Tippecanoe County who have or have had the coronavirus opted to self-isolate for 14 days at home, Adler said. After testing positive at a health-care provider or testing site, those individuals were stable enough to go home.
"What we have observed is that the recovery from COVID-19 seems to be a lengthy process, lasting two to four weeks or even longer," Adler said.
Indiana had more than 32,000 cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, but the number of new cases reported daily has been trending downward since a 950-case peak on April 26.
Tippecanoe County reported 380 cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. The death toll remained at three people.
Adler said it's unclear whether the trend will persist, as new cases may not register until the virus's two- to 14- day incubation period completes and symptoms arise.
"Even with some of the favorable data that we're seeing, it is too early for us to abandon social distancing, face coverings, hand sanitizing ... because those are the measures that really are our best weapons against the virus," Adler said. "We need to continue doing all those things so we increase our likelihood of keeping our new case numbers on a downward trend."