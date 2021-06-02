The second First Friday of the summer kicks off Friday night featuring local art and artists in the downtown Lafayette area.
The event, planned by the Tippecanoe County Arts Federation, has more than 60 vendors dotted along Main Street and Columbus Street displaying art from local artists and performances from local musicians.
One of those performers, Rick Mummey of the Dr. Fine band, said the event shows how much Lafayette has grown over the years.
“I moved here in ’78 and it was tumbleweeds, tumbleweeds down here, there was nothing,” Mummey said. “A train ran down the middle of Fifth Street.”
Mummey and his partner performed in front of the Lafayette Theater as passersby stopped and listened. He said that he thought the event’s organizers had done a good job getting people interested.
Main Street’s sidewalks grew crowded with people as the night went on, some ambling in or out of restaurants, others lining up to visit the art galleries on vivid display.
Artists’ Own, an artist’s cooperative located on Main Street, had patrons milling through its gallery for most of the night.
Two of its artists, Cherry Delaney and Mary Firestone, stood at the front desk waiting to answer inquiries from potential customers. She said the event was a success.
“It gets people out and about in a fun atmosphere, they can see things that maybe they wouldn’t have come in (the gallery) otherwise,” Delaney said.
Art gallerys were not the only locales to have art on display during the event. Several businesses showcased their participation in the event by plastering First Friday stickers onto their front windows, inviting patrons to come inside and check out some art.
Elizabeth Lincourt, a bookseller for Main Street Books, discussed the work of Lafayette resident Marsha Castello, whose acrylic paintings and wool felted animals were on display in the store.
“She has a wide variety of work, some acrylics, some oil, some alcohol ink, some three-dimensional pieces, she’s quite prolific,” Lincourt said.
Lincourt said that the event was a great way for people to get out and socialize and see the artistry Lafayette has to offer. She pushed back on the idea that Lafayette has a “hidden” art scene.
“It’s not hidden at all,” Lincourt said. “I think we celebrate art as much as possible.”
Downtown Lafayette’s First Friday begins at 6 p.m. Friday, June 5. Admission is free.