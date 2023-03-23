An 18-year-old Lafayette resident has been arrested and accused of pointing a gun at a McCutcheon high School student's car.
Trevor E. Shuman, of the 4500 block of South 9th Street, was arrested and booked into the county jail Wednesday afternoon, according to a county police news release.
A Tippecanoe County sheriff’s office school resource officer received a complaint from an 18-year-old McCutcheon student stating they had received a text message photo of a handgun being pointed at a parked vehicle that appeared to be the victim’s vehicle in the south parking lot of McCutcheon High School, according to the release. The vehicle did not belong to the victim but was a similar one.
This incident allegedly occurred about 5:30 p.m. on March 16. A phone conversation ensued a short time later from the person who was alleged to have sent the text photo making threatening statements to the victim.
The investigation led to the arrest of Shuman, who is not a McCutcheon High School student. According to jail records, he is preliminarily charged with intimidation with a bond of $5,000 surety and $500 cash, and operating a vehicle without a license on no bond. As of Thursday morning, he remains in the jail.