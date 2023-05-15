A light plane made an emergency landing in a Shadeland field Sunday night.
The pilot, Travis Pulley, was uninjured and the plane landed intact. No one else was on board, according to WLFI.
Pulley was on his way from Lafayette to Kentland when he contacted Purdue Airport control officials because of poor weather. His engine reportedly stopped working mid-call.
Pulley told WLFI the incident was his first emergency landing, although he regularly practices such landings. The cause of the engine malfunction is unknown, according to a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office press release.
The plane landed in the area of county roads West 200 South and 500 West. An Federal Aviation Administration investigation is pending.