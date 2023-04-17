Lafayette police arrested four juveniles Monday morning for an alleged history of crimes spanning the past two years.
After a two-month investigation, the suspects, which include a 16-year-old and three 17-year-olds, were preliminarily charged with burglary, auto theft, organized theft and criminal gang activity, according to an LPD press release.
The suspects were allegedly involved in several criminal incidents in Greater Lafayette, and are believed to have stolen gaming systems, cellphones, all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and automobiles.
"Investigators expect more arrests are forthcoming that are related to these incidents," the press release reads.