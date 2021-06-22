A Lafayette man was arrested Monday after allegedly going home with a man he met at a bar and subsequently stealing his car.
He later told Lafayette police he had passed out in the victim’s house and woke up later in the silver Honda, and he didn’t know how he got there. So he decided to drive away.
Christian Marchand, 28, met a man in a Lafayette bar and went to his house early Friday morning, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. Court documents don’t say why the two went to the victim’s house.
The victim told police Marchand was at his home for about two hours before leaving, and it was only after he left that the victim realized his keys were missing and his silver Honda Civic was no longer parked outside.
Police pulled Marchand over in the vehicle Monday. Marchand told police he was on his way to return the car, according to the affidavit. During the traffic stop, police say they found about 2.5 grams of marijuana as well as several items the victim said were not his, including a cooler full of drinks and a half-full tank of gas. The front left tire had also been replaced with a spare.
Marchand was charged today with two counts of auto theft, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended. He was also charged with being a habitual offender. He is in the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond in three of the charges.