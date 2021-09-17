Instant ramen has long been a stereotypical college student meal, but the opening of Strings Ramen, 103 N. Chauncey Ave., gives diners another option.
Though Strings is open for lunch, the dining room is normally busier at dinner. Weekend dinner hours tend to be the most crowded, populated by groups of students.
Ramen is half of the menu, but the restaurant also offers gyoza, yakisoba and donburi.
The store has had many customers since its opening on Aug. 23, even without much advertising, store manager Zhuoyuan Li said.
“People just kept coming,” he said. “We’ve been busy.”
Ana Carolina Belucio de Araujo, a student in Krannert School of Management, and Pedro Fernandes Rocha, a student in the Polytechnic Institute, said they enjoyed their dinner.
Belucio said she was impressed by the service.
“They were nice, they were polite,” she said about the employees.
Lauren Wan, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said she enjoyed the food but could tell that the restaurant just opened.
“The food definitely did not disappoint: very flavorful and delicious,” she said. “However it’s noticeable that they do not have super experienced staff, as sometimes it takes a while for the food to come out, or there are mistakes here and there.”
Belucio and Fernandes said the service was efficient and made up for the slightly longer wait time.
“The food got here in five minutes,” Fernandes said. “It was really good.”
The Strings Ramen chain has three restaurants in Chicago, as well as other locations in New York City and Madison, Wisconsin. Li said despite West Lafayette’s smaller size in comparison to these cities, opening a store here had potential.
“There’s no other ramen restaurants near the campus besides (Yatagarasu) across the street,” he said. “We are confident.”
The West Lafayette location offers fewer food choices than the ones in Chicago, but Li says that will change.
“We just opened and we’re starting easy,” he said. “We will have more new items in the future.”
Strings currently offers a Monster Hell Ramen Challenge: those who can finish a bowl of their spiciest ramen in 20 minutes get a $50 gift certificate, a T-shirt and the ramen for free.
“We have a lot of chilis from different countries,” Li said about the Hell Ramen. “Mixed chilis make it crazy, make it like hell.”