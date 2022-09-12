The Tippecanoe County Health Department ran out of the Moderna bivalent Booster, according to a Tippecanoe County Health Department Press Release.
The health department received 300 doses of Pfizer and 300 doses of Moderna bivalent boosters last week from the Indiana Department of Health. They are unable to reorder more Moderna boosters but are still able to administer Pfizer boosters to anyone ages 12 and above, according to the press release.
Boosters will be available to those who have already received their 1st and 2nd dose and received their last dose or booster at least two months before, according to the press release.