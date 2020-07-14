A week after the county's last death was announced, the Indiana State Department of Health reported on Tuesday the 10th death in Tippecanoe County caused by the coronavirus.
The state has seen more than 2,500 deaths caused by the virus, with 13 of them newly reported Tuesday, according to the ISDH website. More than 52,000 positive cases have been found in Indiana, and with nearly 580,000 Hoosiers tested overall, the positive case rate is just more than 9%.
The health department also reported 10 new cases in the county.
Of the more than 14,000 people who have been tested in Tippecanoe County, about 5.5% have tested positive, according to the ISDH.