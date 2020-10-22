Lafayette police discovered a dead body on the 3000 block of Sagamore Parkway Thursday morning, according to the coroner’s office.
The coroner’s investigator arrived on the scene after LPD investigated the body outside the Purdue Extension office around 9 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Coroner Carrie Costello.
The victim has been identified as Justin A. Wilson, 34, a resident of the Lafayette area.
Costello said both LPD and the coroner's office will investigate the incident.
“We treat all of our death investigations as a homicide until we can prove otherwise,” Costello said. “We don't go in with the assumption that it was a natural death."
A preliminary autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.
This story will be updated.