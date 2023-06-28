After allegedly crashing at the entrance of a Shell gas station and fleeing the scene, Nyrick Andrews was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, reckless driving and driving while suspended.
About 3:43 a.m. Wednesday morning, a Tippecanoe County sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a truck with no visible license plates, police said. When the officer turned on his lights, the truck allegedly sped away.
The 23-year-old crashed at the gas station at 2700 Greenbush St. and ran from the scene, according to a TCSO news release Wednesday. No one was injured.
Andrews, of 320 Brown St. in West Lafayette, was found hiding in bushes at 2020 North 21st St. and was taken into custody, police said. He is in the Tippecanoe County Jail on $500 bond as of Wednesday morning.