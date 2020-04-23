A group of West Lafayette high school students held two climate strikes last year, walking across town to gather outside city hall and the library.
This year, students have migrated online.
“Our September strike, when everybody walked out of school, we were planning another strike like that,” said Annabel Prokopy, a sophomore at West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School. “We were planning to march on Purdue’s campus and gather at the fountains, but obviously we can't do that, so we’ve pivoted it online.”
Prokopy and fellow sophomores Ethan Bledsoe and Siya Goel, in coordination with other students and organizations across the state, organized Indiana Climate Strike Live.
The strike will use Zoom, a video-chat platform that has seen expanded use since social distancing measures were instituted across the country. The Zoom call will be live-streamed on the West Lafayette Climate Strikes Facebook page and posted to YouTube.
West Lafayette students, State Rep. Chris Campbell and youth leaders from other Indiana towns, such as Fishers and Westfield, will give speeches during the event.
The strikers will advocate to repeal a restriction on wind turbines issued by the Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission in May, Prokopy said. She said they will continue to address the West Lafayette City Council.
“We just want to encourage West Lafayette to follow through with the climate resolution that they passed in October,” Prokopy said. “Since it's not legally binding, we just want to check in with them and make sure they're still doing things.”
West Lafayette officials, in support of the strike, designated Wednesday through Friday of this week as “Earth Action Days” and encourage residents to participate in the live stream.
The strikers said the shift to an online format has complicated their movement, but it has also broadened the group’s reach.
“We talked a lot about the negative impacts of going online and striking online,” Goel said. “But one of the positive impacts was we got to communicate with a wider, (more) diverse group of people.”
The strike is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. More information can be found on the West Lafayette Climate Strike Facebook page. Registration for the event is available here: https://wlclimate.wixsite.com/strike/event-info/april-24-strike-livestream/form