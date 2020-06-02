Unofficial primary results rolled in around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night, but absentee ballots submitted to vote enters today have yet to be counted, according to Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush.
The tallying is set to resume Wednesday morning. Roush estimated that there are fewer than 500 votes yet to be counted. Exactly 21,655 votes were cast as of Tuesday night.
Contested race winners and total votes so far are as follows:
Republican presidential candidate:
- Donald Trump, 8447
Democratic presidential candidate:
- Joe Biden, 8229
County Council At-Large Democratic candidates:
- Monica Casanova, 6787
- Margaret Hass, 5769
- Susan Schecter, 5137
County Council At-Large Republican candidates:
- John Basham, 5619
- Kevin Underwood, 4746
- Barry Richard, 4534
Judge Superior Court 4 Republican candidates:
- Matt Sandy, 4684
Congress District 4 Democratic candidate:
- Joe Mackey
State Rep. District 7 Democratic candidate:
- Alex Sabol, 892
State Senate District 7 Republican candidate:
- Brian Buchanan, 1,690
Republican President Trump won about 88% of the vote, with the remaining 12% going to contender Bill Weld. Democrai Joe Biden won 72% of the vote, with 18% going to former candidate Bernie Sanders and the rest to others still on the Indiana primary ballot.