A 13-year-old Tecumseh Middle School student threatened to conduct a shooting at a middle school dance Friday night, Lafayette police said in a news release Friday morning.
About 12:14 a.m. on Friday, police were made aware of the snapchat threats.
"After a thorough investigation, officers and detectives with the Lafayette Police Department confirmed that the threats were legitimate," the release said. "The 13-year-old student was subsequently arrested for intimidation. He remains in custody."
Police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat at this time. But there will be an increased security presence for the various activities near Jefferson High School and Tecumseh Middle School.
"We encourage people to be mindful of the information they post and share on social media," police said in the release. "Please contact your local law enforcement agency if you encounter something suspicious or concerning."