The first instrument Allison Nyquist learned to play was the piano. She was 5 years old, and her older brother had played the instrument first, so it was obvious that she followed in his footsteps.
It wasn’t until she was 9 years old that she began playing the violin. Her father was an amateur musician who studied physics at Vanderbilt, and while he was there, became involved in the national music recording scene.
“When he finished his master’s, he had sort of a crossroads,” Nyquist said. “And he decided to go with the more secure career, which was physics, but he always encouraged his three children to pursue the arts.”
Nyquist’s father inherited violins and took lessons when he was an adult, so he encouraged Nyquist and her siblings to take it up as well. Maia Guest, Nyquist’s sister, eventually quit the violin and became an actress. Nyquist’s older brother went to the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and pursued a clarinet degree.
Nyquist stuck with the violin and even dropped out of high school to further her career with the instrument.
“There was a really fabulous violinist, Camilla Wicks, who was accepting students in Carmel, California,” she said. “And so after 10th grade and two weeks in 11th, I went and lived near her and took the lessons.”
When Wicks took a job at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, Nyquist said she decided to get her GED and start her bachelor’s degree there. She studied under Wicks until Wicks left for Washington and Nyquist transferred to Peabody Institute of the John Hopkins University in Baltimore to finish her bachelor’s degree. After completing her undergraduate studies, Nyquist joined the staff at the University of Michigan while also pursuing her master’s degree.
Nyquist married Eric Edberg, a cellist, and the two went on to pursue their doctorates. Edberg completed his doctorate, but Nyquist didn’t.
“Our deal was whoever gets a job when we’re done with our coursework, that’s where we’ll go,” Nyquist said. “And I got the first job, so we went to Appleton, Wisconsin where I taught at Lawrence University.”
A life of teaching
At Lawrence, Nyquist taught modern violin for two years. During those two years, she became pregnant and had her first child, and Edberg took a job in Greencastle, Indiana at DePauw University. But the commute from Appleton to Greencastle was too much, Nyquist said, and she quit her job at Lawrence and worked as an adjunct professor in Greencastle.
Nyquist resumed teaching at universities when her children were preschool-aged. She worked as a violin lecturer for two years at Ohio State University and eventually went back to Lawrence as a visiting professor.
But Nyquist only stayed at Lawrence for another two years.
“I didn’t get the permanent tenure track,” Nyquist said. “... So I went back to Greencastle and I tried to piece together what I could, which was really hard as an adjunct viola professor.”
To make ends meet, Nyquist said she picked up any work she could find, teaching children and performing at weddings and concerts in Indianapolis. Outside of the music world, she worked in a bookstore and a social service agency.
“I just picked up any work I could,” Nyquist said.
The Vivaldi Project
Nyquist, 60, now resides in Orange county, about a 40 minute drive from Lafayette, and tends her own garden. She and Edberg divorced in 2000 after 10 years of marriage, but the two remain very good friends. Nyquist drives up to West Lafayette and gives violin and viola lessons near Mackey Arena.
“College teaching was so much pressure to make sure that my students could support themselves somehow when they finish college and that’s not really my job,” Nyquist said. “But it was like a moral dilemma training more musicians for a world that isn’t very welcoming or easy for professional musicians.
“I like teaching children where it’s not life or death.”
Along with the lessons, Nyquist also performs with the Vivaldi Project, a stringed trio that plays baroque and classical pieces. The trio is composed of Nyquist, cellist Stephanie Vial and violinist Elizabeth Field.
The Vivaldi Project formed in 2007 when Field and Vial intended to play Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, but it eventually evolved into baroque chamber music and classical string trios that had been buried in music history. Nyquist was the perfect person for the project, Vial said.
“We just knew we wanted to try working with Allison because it’s just kind of an instant feeling of, ‘Yes, this is someone I wanted to play with,’ so we did.” Vial said. “We started working with her more in larger groups, these last five years we’ve been playing string trios, and frankly I just can’t imagine doing it with anybody else.”
Nyquist met Vial and Field prior to the formation of the trio on different occasions. Field and Nyquist played together at an early music concert in 2006 and Field said she knew within five minutes that she wanted to play with Nyquist for the rest of her life.
“She’s the kind of player that I feel like I’ve learned from every time we sit down and play together,” Field said.
Vial and Nyquist met about 20 years prior, when Nyquist and Edberg went to North Carolina for a chamber music concert. Edberg injured himself before the concert and Vial subbed in for him at the last minute.
A show-stopping pandemic
When COVID-19 came around, pursuing music as a career became a nearly impossible goal. Performances stopped everywhere on an international level. For 18 months, Broadway became a ghost town. Purdue Convos canceled the rest of its 2019-2020 season and lost revenue for the rest of the year. And Nyquist said she lost two-thirds of her income.
“COVID just wiped us out,” Nyquist said. “People who were freelance performers, concerts just stopped.”
Nyquist originally planned to play the St. Matthew Passion with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra before the pandemic. The St. Matthew Passion, a piece written by Johann Sebastian Bach in 1727, required two choirs and two orchestras, and Nyquist was slated to lead the second orchestra.
“I had a really big solo and it was gonna be really cool and they just had to cancel it,” Nyquist said. “That was one of two or three groups that paid us what they were gonna pay us if we actually performed because the other groups couldn’t afford to do it.”
The Vivaldi Project also had projects lined up for the spring of 2020, but they were postponed until the spring of 2022.
“That’s basically two years of disruption,” Vial said. “Some of the organizations we were going to play for don’t even exist anymore.”
Nyquist’s world stopped earlier than most, as she was in China when the pandemic hit.
“My son lives in China and my step-son and I went to visit them for Chinese New Year,” Nyquist said. “So we were there on January 23 and as soon as we got there. All holiday celebrations were canceled and we just stayed with my son’s in-laws, which is next to Wuhan.
“Everything shut down basically.”
Nyquist eventually returned to the United States, but she said there was a drastic difference between how China and the United States handled the pandemic.
“It was actually remarkable to see how fast the Chinese government shut everything down,” Nyquist said. “Everyone needs to shower, I have my temperature taken every time I went back to my hotel to sleep. When we flew back to Shanghai where my friend lives, there were people in hazmat suits taking our temperature, and this is such a contrast of what happened when we returned.”
Nyquist recalled coming back to Chicago and said that once it was announced she had been to China, her passport was taken away and she was placed in a line of about 250 to 300 people. Nyquist stood in line for more than two hours, waiting for her name to be called through a microphone. And since the line was so long, once the name was called through the microphone, the name was repeated until it reached the person in the back of the line.
“Thank God I didn’t have to pee,” Nyquist joked.
But ultimately, Nyquist didn’t mind staying home during the shutdown.
“It was nice to stay home,” she said. “I was really burned out from touring and so for me it was a great excuse to just stay home every night.”
Nyquist’s lessons eventually resumed both in-person and online. The lessons, the Vivaldi Project and her garden are soon to be Nyquist’s sole focuses, she said, as she has since retired from the Indianapolis Baroque Orchestra and the Chicago Opera.
“I’m too tired now,” Nyquist said. “I care more about growing my tomatoes than playing opera.”