Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Cheri Daniels, wife of Purdue President Mitch Daniels, to the Indiana State Fair Commission last week.
The term begins May 23 and ends Sept. 30, 2025, according to a news release.
Cheri Daniels, of Carmel, is already a member of the Indiana State Fair Board. A governor's office spokesperson said the two boards are "separate with separate focuses." Board members receive a per diem and are reimbursed for travel.
Cheri Herman Daniels was born and raised in New Albany, Indiana, according to Purdue and other news reports. She is the granddaughter of Baseball Hall of Famer Billy Herman.
Cheri attended Indiana University, where she studied journalism.
During her time as first lady of Indiana, Daniels formed a partnership with the Indiana Department of Health in helping to raise awareness about women's heart disease. She also has focused attention on supporting heart screenings. She is a member of the advisory board for the Indiana Heart Hospital and the foundation board for Community Hospitals.
In 2011, Cheri Daniels spoke about her cow-milking expertise and preference for the music of country singer Keith Urban at a state Republican Party fundraiser widely reported at the time. Indiana's first lady even told the audience that one of her nicknames was "pig whisperer."