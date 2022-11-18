Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman who found on fire near Murdock Park in October.
Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
Meyers died on Wednesday from injuries related to the fire.
LPD asks anyone with information as to Meyers's whereabouts between 2 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 to call Lafayette police at (765)807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800)78-CRIME.
The case was originally logged the following day in LPD's daily bulletins as an "UNKOWN PROBLEM" reported at 11:32 a.m. on Oct. 30, which is why The Exponent didn't initially report it. The case summary reads "Report of a suspicious incident."
LPD sent out it's first press release about the case at 12:50 p.m., less than two hours after The Exponent called requesting information.
The Exponent has reached out to Morris for comment.