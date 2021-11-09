A West Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman and crashing her car, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Joseph Reese, 24, reportedly shoved the victim to the ground after the two got in an argument Saturday night. He then took the victim’s car and drove off from the area, according to the affidavit.
Reese crashed the victim’s car into a Chevy Impala near Klondike Road and US Highway 52 and ran from the scene. Officers found him at Pleasant Valley Drive and Reese reportedly admitted that he ran from the crash because he was scared.
Reese was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with two counts of domestic battery and leaving the scene of an accident.