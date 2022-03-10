In June, the Lafayette Police Department initiated a pilot project involving a camera system that captures license plates and vehicle characteristics as they pass by a traffic light.
Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) cameras are in strategic areas across the city, according to a news release. Flock Safety ALPR cameras help law enforcement investigate crime by providing objective evidence that can transform into actionable leads.
Police say the cameras do not photograph people or faces.
Flock Safety cameras have been shown to reduce crime by up to 70%, according to the release.
The system not only assists law enforcement efforts in Lafayette but also allows the department to share intelligence with neighboring agencies in the county and law enforcement agencies nationwide. With this technology, LPD has successfully assisted other agencies in developing leads, solving crimes and making arrests.
The ALPR network delivers real-time alerts to law enforcement when a stolen or wanted vehicle has passed a camera. The license plate readers can also alert officers if a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected.
The technology identifies the make, vehicle type, color, license plate (full, partial, or missing), license plate state, and vehicle features like a roof rack, trailer hitch and tinted windows.
“The Lafayette Police Department is always looking for new opportunities to leverage technology to keep our community safe. We engaged in a pilot project with Flock Technologies to assist in locating vehicles involved in criminal activities, and it has been very successful. As a result, LPD will be expanding our use of this technology, and we have asked our partner agencies in Tippecanoe County to begin to participate with us,” Chief Patrick Flannelly said in the release.
Capt. Joseph Clyde said in the release, “We have documented over 50 successes of Flock leading to arrests in hit and run accidents, thefts, burglaries, auto-thefts, drug offenses, felony warrants, sexual assaults, domestic batteries, aggravated batteries, and assisted in locating vehicles involved in shootings and homicide cases.”