One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting at the Lafayette Subaru Factory this afternoon, according to LPD Lt. Justin Hartman.
"We have located the suspect, and we believe at this time that the suspect has taken his own life," Hartman said at about 5:30 p.m. "There is no longer an ongoing threat to the community."
The victim's condition is unknown.
The SIA Child Development Center was originally placed on lockdown but later allowed parents into the building.
Police used K-9 units to hunt for the suspect spotted near SIA's perimeter on Interstate 65. The suspect was described as a black male with dreads wearing gray shorts who allegedly was in a domestic dispute before the shooting.
Tippecanoe County Sherriff's cars flanked the southside entrances to the parking lot for the plant and stopped every car entering or exiting. Only employees were allowed in or out, Hartman said.
Traffic leaving the plant picked up after 5:30 p.m. Hartman said he believed there was a shift change at the plant. Certain parts of the plant went on lockdown after the shooting, but he said he wasn't sure if the entire plant stopped operations.
Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Dayton Elementary School were placed on lockdown.