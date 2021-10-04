A Lafayette man was charged after allegedly giving drug related information for bond money, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.
Gregory Kufahl, 29, reportedly called several people about a safe which held a quantity of drugs. Kufahl made the calls while he was held in the Tippecanoe County Jail after being arrested in September for a prior meth charge, and said the drugs could be used to get bond money for him, the affidavit states.
Officers with the Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant and found about 161 grams of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Kufahl was charged with information of dealing in methamphetamine.