Tippecanoe County saw four new positive cases of coronavirus since Tuesday, increasing to 18 cases, according to the Indiana State Department of Health website which updates daily at 10 a.m.
Although there were no additional deaths in the county, there were 16 more deaths confirmed in the state from Tuesday, bringing the total count to 65, according to the ISDH.
The number of presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Indiana has breached 2,500 as of Wednesday morning. The virus has infected people all across the age spectrum, but are have a much higher risk of death for older populations. People under the age of 50 account for 42.8% of total cases, but less than 2% of deaths, according to ISDH.