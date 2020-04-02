As West Lafayette restaurants continue to close amid Gov. Eric Holcomb’s restrictions on business operations, the opening date of the small-format Target store near campus remains uncertain.
“As external circumstances continue to evolve, there will naturally be some delays and shifts, and we don’t yet have details on when we’ll be ready to open new stores that have been scheduled this year,” a Target spokesperson said.
She did not say whether Target will attempt to hire new employees after Purdue’s transition to online learning and an exodus of students from the area.
West Lafayette building commissioner Chad Spitznagle said the city has not heard from Target about its plans for the store on the corner of State Street and Northwestern Avenue.
Target pushed back its opening date to this semester after originally announcing it would open in August 2019, in time for the 2019-20 school year.