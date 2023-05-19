After a jury earlier this month found Nike Haynie guilty of the 2020 murder of Mark Sherwood, his sentencing date has been set for June 14.
The jury found the then-18-year-old murdered 46-year-old Sherwood in his Lafayette home. The five-day trial focused on whether Haynie acted in self-defense during the incident.
The sentencing hearing will feature witness statements from both parties, according to lawyers present during Friday’s status conference. Terrance Kinnard, the defense counsel for Haynie, said the court should expect 25 to 30 letters in support of Haynie to be sent to the Tippecanoe County courthouse.
Haynie argued he had stabbed Sherwood in self-defense after the 46-year-old attempted to rape him over a kitchen counter. However, evidence presented during the trial suggested Sherwood had been stabbed to death while lying in bed.
Letters Haynie sent to Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin described his relationship with Sherwood, whom he met when he was 17, as abusive. During the trial, the defense claimed Haynie was Sherwood's "sex slave."
Multiple character witnesses testified Sherwood was a calm person, who rarely lashed out at anyone. Ultimately, the jury found Haynie was not in fear for his life or safety when he chose to kill Sherwood.