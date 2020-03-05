Though there are no confirmed Indiana cases of the new, highly infectious strain of the coronavirus as of Wednesday, the Tippecanoe County Health Department issued a public health warning in response to the virus’ building presence in the United States.
The warning indicates that health officials want community members to maintain a “heightened awareness” and to take steps to prepare for the possibility that COVID-19, the sickness created by the virus, will continue to become more prevalent in the U.S.
“We realize this can be alarming, the information you hear about the virus,” Tippecanoe County health officer Jeremy Adler said. “Caution is appropriate, preparedness is appropriate and protecting yourself and your family is certainly appropriate.”
Adler said the Indiana State Health Department is currently monitoring about 60 travelers who met one of three criteria for testing established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals are tested if they display symptoms, come into close contact with a carrier of COVID-19 or have recently returned from a region where the coronavirus is widespread.
With spring break less than two weeks away, the health department is concerned about the increased potential for Purdue students or faculty to contract the virus. Because of the high concentration of out-of-state and international students who might travel for spring break, Adler said the risk of infection spreading is increased, though not significantly.
“We’re not the only community in the U.S. that has a large international population,” Adler said. “For example, Chicago has had just four cases of coronavirus and that is a very large metropolitan area with people from all over the world traveling there quite frequently.”
But Adler said students and others should refrain from traveling to countries listed by the CDC as high-risk. If students or faculty were to travel to those areas, an official examination and two-week quarantine would be required upon their return.
Purdue mechanical engineering professor Qingyan Chen, who studies ventilation systems and how they can be improved to prevent the spread of viruses, said most airplanes have high-efficiency filters in place to remove tiny particles. But ships and trains have less effective systems, Chen said, and buses sometimes have no filters at all.
“Small particles can travel by air,” Chen said. “If you cannot filter out small particles, then those particles might contain the virus, which will then recirculate in the air conditioning system and be in the air for a very long time.”
Chen said airports and other transportation hubs are problematic because there are dense crowds of people waiting in the same lines, sitting in the same chairs and making inadvertent contact with one another. A handshake can transfer high concentrations of the virus, he said, as can others coughing or sneezing.
“Don’t stay in a long queue for too long of a time because it’s very close contact,” Chen said.
Chen recommended passengers carry disinfectant wet wipes on airplanes to clean arm rests and food trays. Chen’s research has found that contact becomes increasingly common in tightly packed plane cabins, which makes proper hand-washing even more important than usual.
When students arrive at home or on their vacation destinations, Chen has a suggestion: Don’t attend parties.
“I know you might have a lot of friends at home and want to have a party, but I recommend you cancel it,” he said. “In a small, enclosed space, with like 10 to 15 people, the air quality is really bad.”
The professor said though he recognizes the circumstances seem unreasonable, the consequences of returning to campus with the virus are dire. The COVID-19 illness can persist for one to two weeks, the health department said, but just because symptoms have subsided does not mean an individual is no longer contagious.
The health department requested that people halt visits to emergency medical centers unless they’re experiencing severe symptoms of the sickness, which include fever, excessive cough or shortness of breath. Individuals with mild symptoms should contact personal physicians or go to urgent care centers, Adler said.
Supplies are running short for respiratory masks and other medical equipment nationwide, Adler said, and this trend could eventually strain Greater Lafayette area hospitals.
“We are asking that the public stop buying N95 masks,” Adler said, referring to the common respiratory mask. “Our first responders need them, individuals who show symptoms need them to curb the spread of the disease. Masks are for sick people only, not for well people.”
In his research, Chen found that sick patients who wear masks can reduce the chances they transfer the virus by up to 90%, but for healthy people, masks are not nearly as helpful as frequent hand-washing and avoiding touching one’s face are.
Tippecanoe County nursing supervisor Khala Hochstedler said local hospitals currently have enough masks and the advisory to stop buying them is preemptive. The public is in “panic mode,” she added, and the county wants to ensure there are adequate supplies to address the possibility that people will be infected in the future.
“We are asking that the public trust medical professionals and not social media,” Adler said.