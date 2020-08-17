A man was killed on Saturday night after a fight broke out in front of a Lafayette sports bar, according to a press release.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to an altercation between members of two motorcycle gangs outside of a strip mall on Frontage Road about 10:20 p.m., per the release.
Colton Mitchell and Brandon Wilcox stepped outside the bar and were confronted by members of Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, the release states. Member Nicholas Lusson reportedly instigated the attack by hitting Mitchell in the head with a metal object.
Mitchell retaliated by stabbing Lusson in the chest, which killed him, according to the release. Officers confirmed Lusson was dead when they arrived on the scene.
The bar's bouncer was attacked with brass knuckles and reportedly had a gun pointed at him by Hells Angels member Brandon Johnson during the altercation, according to the release.
Mitchell, Osbourne and another Hells Angels member who was stabbed were taken to a local hospital, per the release.
"None of the injuries for those transported to the hospital are believed to be life-threatening," the release reads.
Mitchell, as well as Wilcox, have association with Mongols Motorcycle Club, Lt. Matt Gard said on Monday.
"This was not a random attack by Hells Angels on a couple of random people," he said. "This is a worldwide feud between the (Mongols and Hells Angels)."
While there is a long history of targeted attacks between the two groups, Gard said this is the first time it's happened in Lafayette in the 20 years he's been with the police department.
Hathaway was arrested on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery, per the release, and Johnson was arrested on a charge of pointing a firearm.
As of Monday afternoon, Hathaway and Johnson were in Tippecanoe County Jail, both on bonds of $100,000.