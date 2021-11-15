The indictment of the fourth named suspect in the 2020 murder of Amber Barrett has been unsealed.
Joseph Jerral Adkins was indicted on May 20, around the same time Emily Ann Madison, Michael Ryan Penrod and Joshua Braden White were indicted for the same crime. The indictments for Madison, Penrod and White were released to the public as they were filed, but Adkins' indictment was sealed until Oct. 26, according to online court documents. Each indictment is identical and mentions all four names.
Court records don't indicate why Adkins' indictment was initially sealed, nor why it was unsealed in October.
The four indictments — which are identical — claim the four suspects shot into the garage of Colleen Crull, where her daughter, Amber Barrett, was living, before breaking in, shooting and killing Barrett then robbing her. Barrett's murder trial was initially scheduled for Dec. 14, but was recently rescheduled to March 22.
Adkins will go to jury trial Tuesday morning for neglect of a dependent and public intoxication — crimes he allegedly committed on June 15, 2020. Coincidentally, the probable cause affidavit was filed on Sept. 28, 2020 — the same day Barrett was killed.
Adkins resides in the Clinton County Jail in Frankfort, Indiana, where he is serving a sentence for possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and identity deception.