A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly battering his girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
Michael Serna, 35, reportedly assaulted the victim during a dispute Wednesday morning. He choked the victim to the point where she could not breathe or speak, according to the affidavit. Serna then tackled her into an end table and the pair reportedly both hit a wall.
Serna allegedly refused to let the victim leave the residence and forced her into the kitchen. The victim tried to get her phone to call the police, but Serna would not let her leave. The victim was able to get out of the kitchen through a back door and get help from neighbors, according to the affidavit.
Serna was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail. He was charged with strangulation, confinement, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.