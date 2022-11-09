Chris Campbell was reelected as state representative of House District 26 after receiving 66% of the votes reported.
67% of the total votes have been reported as of 1:05 a.m. according to New York Times reporting,
Campbell was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives during the midterms in 2018.
Before her time in office, she was a commissioner on the West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission between 2016 and 2017. She was also on the West Lafayette Library Board in 2015 through 2016.
Campbell said she’s been active in the community and served locally for many years, often working with schools and the city on various projects.
“I’m very happy and honored to serve the community for another two years,” Campbell said. “I’m grateful for all of my supporters and hope I can meet their expectations.”
Campbell said she thinks Indiana’s abortion ban largely influences the election because it got people to the polls.
She told The Exponent the infrastructure to handle the negative impacts of the abortion ban will need to be a high priority as she continues to "fight for women's bodily autonomy."
“Our districts (in Indiana) are very gerrymandered and the numbers reflect this,” Campbell said.
One of Campbell's priorities is to use the budget surplus to help fund public schools, she said in a statement to The Exponent.
Campbell’s opponent, Republican candidate Fred Duttlinger and the assistant director of Civic Literacy at Purdue, said he is eager to analyze the final results and break them down into smaller statistical parts because he’s “a very analytical person.”
“It was a great race,” Duttlinger said. “I met great people and I had a great time running.”