Weeks after the last coronavirus-caused county death was reported, the Indiana State Department of Health reported the fourth death in Tippecanoe County Tuesday afternoon.
The ISDH states that the death occurred on May 22, though it was newly reported today. Tippecanoe also saw four new cases of the coronavirus reported today, for a total of 418 cases in the county, and 35,237 total cases in the state.
Of the nearly 7,000 people who have been tested in Tippecanoe County, 6% tested positive, according to the ISDH.