Last year was the second busiest in the history of the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office, which found itself having to use a “portable morgue” for the 174 days the regular morgue was overfilled.
However, despite the high death count in 2022, the coroner’s office saw an only 3% increase in reported deaths from 2021, down from the expected 18% increase, according to an annual report from the coroner’s office.
Last year saw a total of 1,147 reported deaths, up from 1,113 in 2021, according to the report.
Of the deaths the report chose to further investigate, cardiovascular deaths — including heart attacks, heart disease and coronary atherosclerosis — made up 26% of the cases. Complications from COVID-19 were the second most prolific cause of death, with 64 people — 14% of cases — dying from it.
Drug overdoses closely followed, with 48 deaths last year. Of those, 54% of them were due to mixed drug intoxication, defined as deaths from a combination of multiple drugs.
However, these figures aren’t necessarily representative of the overall death rate in the county. Drug overdoses are more likely to be investigated by the coroner’s office and may be overrepresented in this percentage, according to the report.
Deaths from only fentanyl made up 31% of drug-related deaths, and 14% came from overdoses on methamphetamine, opioids, cocaine and other drugs.
While the amount of drug overdoses did increase last year, it has remained relatively stable over the last five years, ranging from 38 to 45 deaths.
The coroner’s office also saw a 37% decrease in suicides, going from 35 in 2021 to 22 in 2022, making it the lowest number of suicides in five years.
Of those suicides, the most prevalent age group was 50 to 59 year olds, with six deaths. Ages ranging from 20 to 29, 30 to 39 and 40 to 49 all followed with four deaths each.
The office also reported meeting most of its goals laid out for 2022, including hiring an additional two deputy coroners.
However, the office still has not become accredited by the International Association of Coroner’s and Medical Examiner, making it the only goal the office failed to reach last year.