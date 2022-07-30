INDIANAPOLIS — The floor shook in the Senate chamber of the Statehouse as pro-choice protesters stomped on the ground in the hallway outside, their thunderous voices repeatedly screaming “Shame!” after the Indiana Senate voted Saturday to pass Senate Bill 1 to restrict abortion access in Indiana.
Protesters gathered outside the Senate chamber in the early morning, some arriving as early as 9:30 a.m. in protest of the Senate session scheduled for almost two hours later.
Chants of “We dissent!” did not fade as the Senate convened at 11:15 a.m.
Multiple times throughout the session, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch (R) had to use her gavel to call for order and wait for silence in the chamber. She even threatened to have the gallery of public watchers cleared for not following the rules and clapping for pro-choice sentiments.
The third reading of S.B. 1 was Saturday, where 26 senators - just enough - voted to send this bill to the House of Representatives.
The bill, originally banning abortions except in cases of rape, incest and life of the mother, now includes a time limit of eight weeks to get an abortion in cases of rape and incest, 12 weeks if they are under 16 years old.
Sen. Susan Glick (R-13), the author of S.B. 1, introduced the bill, opening questions.
“Is it possible for someone who is eight weeks pregnant to not know it?” Sen. Shelli Yoder (D-40) asked.
Glick said with today’s technology it is hard for her to believe that someone would not know they’re pregnant, and she later said this bill would not force anyone to become a parent.
Sen. Eddie Melton (D-3) said he offered an amendment for religious exceptions, which would allow people whose faith includes abortion access, a belief he said many of his constituents hold. He asked Glick why she thinks the amendment should not be included.
Glick said it is hard to know what is a sincere religious belief.
The protesters still chanted loudly enough to be heard in the Senate chamber: “Hell no, we won’t go back!” and “Vote them out!”
Tensions were high between Glick and Senate Democrats when the floor opened for discussion.
Protesters grew quieter as discussion began, and Sen. Jean Breaux (D-34) said she never expected to be responsible for a bill that hurts people.
“I bow my head in shame and sorrow and pray that this bill fails to become law,” she said.
Sen. Liz Brown (R-15) asked several questions to several Democratic senators as they testified about their view on abortion.
“Is there a limit to when a baby should be born alive?” she asked several Democrat senators who opposed S.B. 1. She said after viability, abortion should be unthinkable; absolutely no abortions should be allowed at 39 weeks.
Later in the discussion, Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-30) spoke in frustration and anger, almost to the point of yelling, saying S.B. 1 sends a message that Indiana does not trust women.
“They talk about limits, I do not want to play God, that’s my limit,” he said to cheers from protesters in the hallway. He said the bill is founded on a religious belief, while America was founded on religious freedom.
“If you genuinely want to stop abortions in Indiana, invest in Hoosiers,” Qaddoura said. “I would never dare in my life to play God.”
While the vast majority of those discussing the bill on the Senate floor were Democrats, a couple of notable Republicans testified.
Sen. Michael Young (R-35) said S.B. 1 was not enough. He would vote no because he has problems with the language used in the bill, not because he is pro-choice.
Young proposed an amendment earlier this week that would remove rape and incest exceptions.
Young was not the only Republican to oppose the bill. But Sen. Vaneta Becker (R-50) opposed the bill for vastly different reasons.
“I am a proud lifelong Republican from southwestern Indiana,” Becker said. “I am a Republican because of my strong belief in limited government, fiscal responsibility and the obligation of government to serve, protect and meet the needs of the people in my district.”
Becker said S.B. 1 violates all those Republican principles.
While she was the only Republican to oppose the bill for being too strict during discussion on the Senate floor, she was not the only Republican senator to vote no on the bill for similar reasons.
As Becker returned to her seat, Sen. Ron Alting (R-22), who represents West Lafayette, stood in the aisle and hugged Becker before she returned to her seat.
Alting voted against S.B. 1 during the Senate session Saturday. He said the bill is “nothing but an attack on women.”
Alting has been against this bill for a month, he said. He is for allowing abortions throughout the first trimester, which is about 12 weeks.
This bill is far too restrictive for Alting, who said he wanted to find a balance between protecting the unborn and allowing a woman to choose.
“The facts are a rapist can pick who is the mother of his child,” he said about the bill, trembling with emotion, his eyes tearing up. He said the rape and incest exceptions are awful for women.
It is not just the “attack” on women's rights that worries Alting. He said it is also not fiscally responsible to pass S.B. 1 into law.
OB/GYNs are not going to want to come to Indiana if this is passed, Alting said. No high-tech companies will want to come here, he said, and it will not be good for businesses in Indiana.
Alting said the bill would also affect universities. Professors might not want to come here, and it certainly will affect businesses who want to do research with universities like Purdue.
Before, during and after the Senate session on Saturday, pro-choice protesters screamed angrily at senators.
Katie Blair, the director for advocacy and public policy for the ACLU, said it took them less than 24 hours to organize the protest, and even with that little time, a lot of people showed up.
She said the ACLU will be there for as long as it takes and will use every tool it can to protect abortion rights.
As senators left the chamber after the session adjourned, people pointed, shouted profanity and chased senators to the elevator.
Chelsea Pack, who is from Muncie, was in tears after the Senate voted to pass the bill to the House.
“You either stand for human rights, or you stand for nothing,” Pack said. “Eighteen of our senators voted ‘yes’ for children to carry a baby.”
Pack said she has been protesting for human rights for years. “What do we have to show for it?” she asked rhetorically.
Di Harding, from Indianapolis, arrived at 9:30 a.m. and was surprised with the number of people who showed up to protest.
Harding said she will “keep protesting, try to encourage those who didn’t come to come in the future.”
At least 200 people showed up to protest against S.B. 1, but few pro-life protesters did.
“We aren’t done,” Harding said. “We aren’t defeated. … The disgusting act today will not be the final word.”