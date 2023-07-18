West Lafayette officials approved closing the Princess Drive and Garden Street intersection as part of the Lindberg Road project.
Construction began in spring to add a new sidewalk, multi-use asphalt trail and stormwater drainage improvements on Lindberg Road.
The road will be closed from tomorrow to July 26.
In addition to closing the intersection, the board approved closing Wood Street between Chauncey Avenue and Salisbury Street on Wednesday, Aug. 2 to Friday, Aug. 4.
This closure is so the West Lafayette Engineering Department can move the crane unit used for the Verve apartment complex construction, the agenda reads.
Meridian Street will be closed at Grant Street on Tuesday, July 18 to Friday, July 31.
The south intersection of Woodland Avenue will be closed on Aug. 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the Hills & Dales Summer Neighborhood Block Party.
Wet-Weather Facility Expansion
Wessler Engineering will expand the West Lafayette Wet-Weather Treatment Facility by adding treatment capacity and storage volume.
The $1.57 million project will take the better part of a year, according to the meeting's agenda packet.