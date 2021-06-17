A 3.8 magnitude earthquake reverberated through the Greater Lafayette area around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service received reports of an earthquake that hit the Montezuma, Indiana area at 3:18 p.m. It was felt briefly in the Greater Lafayette area, which is 60 miles away from Montezuma.
Lafayette and West Lafayette sit on the New Madrid fault line, which has a seismic zone that runs from Eastern Missouri through Southern Indiana.
The Exponent's social media followers commented saying they felt the earthquake in Muncie, Carmel, Plymouth, Royal Center, Rockville and Marshall County.
Felt up in Plymouth, Indiana! Figured it was a truck driving by but the glass in my office shook a bit.— Jack Garner 🚂 (@JGtheThree) June 17, 2021
No commenters experienced more than rattling windows and a few creaks in their homes. Some were unsure what initially caused the tremor, leading to a few interesting theories.
Sitting outside in Carmel, IN. I thought it was the dog breathing heavy. 🤷🏼♂️— Kurt Shetter (@KurtShetter) June 17, 2021
The biggest recent earthquake along the fault line occurred in 2008 in the Mount Carmel area, reaching a 5.2 magnitude level, per previous reporting done by USA Today. That earthquake caused damage to more than 240 structures in the southern Illinois area, where it originated.
The NWS recorded that the earthquake reached a 3.8 magnitude level on the nine-point Richter scale, which classifies it as a "minor" earthquake. At the time of this writing, 108 reports were filed to the United States Geological Survey, which monitors earthquake activity in the United States.
Local police said no reports of damages or injuries have been filed. Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said dispatch saw pens rattling around on the desk, but no damage was done and no calls were received.